Data Patterns IPO Allotment Status Finalised Today: How to Check via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Data Patterns finalised its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. Data Patterns IPO received a stellar response from investors when it had opened for subscription earlier this month. Data Patterns IPO received bids worth 119.6 times against the offer. The portion set aside for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 190 times while that of non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 254 times. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 23 times, according to the data.

Those who have invested in Data Patterns IPO can check the share application status in two ways — 1) BSE website 2) Registrar’s Website. Eligible investors will receive shares in their demat accounts on December 23. After the finalisation of share allotment status on December 21, unsuccessful bidders will get refunds worth December 22.

How to Check Data Patterns IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Data Patterns Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Data Patterns IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Data Patterns Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Data Patterns Ltd is among the few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solution providers catering to the indigenously developed defence industry. It has design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processor, power, radio frequencies (RF) and microwave, embedded software and firmware. The company is one of the dastest growing player in defence and electronics space with proven in-house design and development capabilities.

On valuation of Data Patterns IPO, ICIC Direct Research said in a note, “Data Patterns’ innovation focused business model, large market opportunities in Indian defence & aerospace, strong order book across product categories, consistency in profitable growth due to scalable business model are likely to help improve its growth and margins in the long run. At the upper end of the price band, it is valued at 56x P/E for FY21."

Data Patterns being indigenous integrated and strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider is well positioned to benefit from the Make in India opportunity. Company’s innovation focussed business model with sound order book and consistent track record of profitable growth due to a scalable business model makes this issue attractive destination to deploy the funds in. Hence we recommend ‘Subscribe’ on issue for both listing gain and long term purpose, said Hem Securities in a note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.