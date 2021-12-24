Data Patterns Share Listing on BSE, NSE Today: Time, Listing Share Price, Key Details

Data Patterns initial public offering (IPO) is all set to get listed in the primary market on Friday. Data Patterns IPO received stellar response from the investors at the time of subscription. Thanks to strong order book, healthy financials and expected growth in defence sector, experts expect a bumper listing for Data Patterns share.

Data Patterns IPO opened for subscription from December 14-16. The price band was fixed at Rs 555-585 per share. The company aimed to raise Rs 588 crore through the public issue.

Data Patterns IPO received bids worth 119.6 times against the offer. The portion set aside for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 190 times while that of non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 254 times. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 23 times, according to the data.

Commenting on the Data Patterns share listing on December 24, Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.com said, “As the market is regaining momentum after the recent lows, good traction is seen over primary market pack. The listing of Data Patterns should be impressive as the company enjoys highest EBITDA and ROE (Return on Equity) margins compared to its peers. Recently listed defense sector companies like Mtar Technologies and Paras Defense too rewarded the investors. Data Patterns may list around Rs 900, emanating stellar gains of over 50 per cent."

“After strong response from investors and trend reversal in the markets after its lows, we are expecting an impressive debut for Data Patterns IPO. As per our assessment, Data Patterns share listing price could be around Rs 820 to Rs 870 against its price band of Rs 555 to Rs 585 per equity share," said Ravi Singhal, vice chairman at GCL Securities.

