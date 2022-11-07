DCX Systems IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

DCX Systems IPO Share Allotment: Bengaluru-based DCX systems, a manufacturer of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses, is expected to announce the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) today, November 7. Those who have applied for the public issue worth Rs 500 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in. Bidders can check their IPO application status online on these websites after the announcement of share allocation.

DCX Systems IPO Subscription Status

On its last day, the IPO was subscribed 69.79 times, receiving bids for 101.27 crore equity shares against 1.45 crore shares on offer. While the qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 84.32 times, the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 43.97 times. The retail portion also witnessed good participation and was subscribed 61.77 times.

DCX Systems IPO: Price Band

The price band for DCX Systems IPO has been fixed at Rs 197-207 per share. At least 75 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional investors, up to 15 per cent for high-net-worth individuals, and 10 per cent for retail investors.

DCX Systems IPO: Issue Size

The IPO consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth Rs 400 with a face value of Rs 2 each. Existing promoters and shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 100 crore via an offer for sale (OFS).

DCX Systems IPO: Objective

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to fund its capital expenditure expenses and general corporate purposes.

DCX mopped up Rs 225 crore through its anchor book on October 28, ahead of the public issue opening. A total of 12 investors participated in the anchor book and the company finalized the allocation of 1.08 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 207 per share, which is the upper end of price band.

Investors including Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Quantum State Investment Fund, India SME Investments, Theleme India Master Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage made investment in the company via anchor book.

DCX Systems IPO GMP Today

According to market observers DCX Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium), today is Rs 75. So, DCX Systems’ share price has remained unchanged in the grey market for the last two days.

How to check DCX Systems IPO allotment status?

You can check the allotment status on the registrar’s website.

To check the DCX Systems IPO allotment status, visit the registrar’s website here. Click on ‘Select Company’ and then select ‘DCX Systems’. Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID or Account number / IFSC. Now, enter the captcha. Click on submit. You will be able to see your application status. It will show the number of shares that you have applied for and the number of shares that have been allotted to you.

You can also check the DCX Systems IPO allotment status on the BSE and NSE websites.

To check the allotment status on BSE or NSE website:

Go to the BSE website. On the website, click on ‘Equity’ and then select ‘DCX Systems’ from the dropdown menu. Now, enter your application number and PAN. Click on ‘Search’. You will be able to see the number of shares allotted to you. You must click here and log in to check your allotment status on NSE.

