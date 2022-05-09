Delhivery IPO GMP, Price, Size, Minimum Order, Company Profile, Analysis; Key Details

Delhivery, one of the fastest growing logistics providers in India, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week. The company aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore from its maiden offer. Let’s take a look at the details of Delhivery IPO

Delhivery IPO Dates

Delhivery IPO will open for investors on May 11. You have chance to invest in Delhivery till May 13.

Delhivery IPO Price

The price band for Delhivery IPO has been fixed at Rs 462-487. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Employees will get a discount of Rs 25 per equity share.

Delhivery IPO Issue Size

Delhivery IPO issue is around Rs 5,235 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 4,000 crore, and Offer for Sale of Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery IPO Quota Details

The company has set aside 10 per cent for retail individual investors (RII). Around 75 per cent of the total offer has been allocated for qualified institutional buyers (QIB). For non-institutional investors (NII), the company has reserved 15 per cent.

Delhivery IPO Share Sale

CA Swift Investments, an entity of Carlyle Group, will offload shares to the tune of Rs 454 crore. SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd, an arm of Softbank Group, will sell shares worth Rs 365 crore. Deli CMF Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of private equity fund China Momentum Fund, L.P. will sell shares worth Rs 200 crore and Times Internet will sell shares worth Rs 165 crore.

Additionally, Delhivery’s co-founders — Kapil Bharati, Mohit Tandon and Suraj Saharan — will sell shares worth Rs 5 crore, Rs 40 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

Delhivery IPO GMP

As per market observers, Delhivery shares are available at a premium (GMP) of Rs 16 in the grey market during weekend.

Delhivery IPO Objectives

Delhivery plans to utilise the funds raised from its initial public offering for organic growth initiatives. It will also allocate money for inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Delhivery IPO: Key Highlights

Started in June, 2011, Delhivery is the largest and fastest growing fully-integrated logistics services player in India by revenue as of fiscal 2021. It operates a pan-India network and provide their services in 17,488 postal index numbercodes, as of December 31, 2021.

It provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 23,113 active customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals. Around 64 per cent of the revenue created by the company was from loyal customers that have been transacting for three years.

Delhivery Company: SWOT Analysis

With a present CAGR of 48.49 per cent, Delhivery has been showing a rapid growth in its revenue graph, according to the RedSeer report. The company has susccessfully processed 47.37 million orders received in the freight centre and carried 46,878 truckload movements in fiscal 2021.

Their in-house logistics technology stack is built to meet the dynamic needs of modern supply chains. They have over 80 applications through which they provide various services. It operated operated 21 fully and semi-automated sortation centres and 82 gateways across India (excluding Spoton) as of December 31, 2021.

