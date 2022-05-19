Delhivery IPO Allotment Status Finalised: How to Check Via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

The share allotment of Delhivery initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised on Thursday. The much-awaited Rs 5,235-crore Delhivery IPO received muted response from the market during the subscription period. Mostly qualified institutional buyer or QIBs showed interest in the offer. Delhivery IPO was booked 1.63 times, according to the data available at NSE.

Investors can check their Delhivery IPO share application status now. There are two ways to check whether you have been allotted Delhivery shares or not — a) via BSE, b) via registrar’s website

How to Check Share Allotment Status of Delhivery IPO via BSE

a) Login at the direct link to BSE website —bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

b) Under the issue type, click ‘Equity’

c) Under the issue name, select Delhivery Limted in the drop box

c) Enter your Delhivery IPO application number

d) Enter your PAN details

e) Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

f) Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The official registrar for Delhivery IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited. Bidders can also check their share allotment status on registrar’s website once it is finalised.

A Step-by-step Guide to Check Allotment Status of Delhivery IPO via Link Intime India

a) Go to Link Intime India Private Limited website — https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

b) Now, select Delhivery Limted in the dropbox. Investors must know that the name of the latest IPO will appear in the dropbox only when the allotment status is finalised.

c) Then, select either application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

d) Once this is done, enter your Delhivery IPO application number

e) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) After this, you need to fill captcha

f) Now, hit the ‘Submit’ button

The number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor will be displayed on the screen.

The refunds for unsuccessful bids will be credited on May 20. Those who have been allotted Delhivery shares, will get them in their demat accounts by May 23. Delhivery stock will be listed on stock exchanges on May 24.

Delhivery share was commanding a negligible premium in the grey market, according to the market observers. Delhivery IPO grey market premium was 0, according to Chankya Ni Pothi website.

Delhivery is the fastest growing fully-integrated logistics player in India by revenues. It provides a full-range of logistics services, including express parcel, ecommerce delivery and heavy goods delivery. It has a y has a diverse base of 23,113 active customers (ex-Spoton) across e-commerce, consumer durables, electronics, lifestyle, FMCG, industrial goods, automotive, healthcare and retail products.

“Delhivery has shown strong growth and built a recognisable brand in a segment marred by intense competition and low barriers to entry. With a pan-India presence and diversification into other segments (LTL, omnichannel etc), the management seeks to utilise the scale to further optimise, crossutilise its network and lower costs. However, we await further progression on path of

achievement of positive cash flows” ICICI Direct said in a note.

