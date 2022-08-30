Dreamfolks Services IPO GMP Today; Know Share Allotment, Listing Date, Key Details

Dreamfolks Services IPO: After the closure of bidding, the focus has now shifted towards Dreamfolks IPO share allotment date. While the DreamFolks Services IPO was open for subscription, it got subscribed 56.68 times while its retail portion got subscribed 43.66 times. DreamFolks facilitates an enhanced airport experience for passengers, leveraging its technology-driven platform and facilitates consumers’ access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels, or nap room access, and baggage transfer services.

DreamFolks Services IPO: Subscription Status

The quota for retail investors (RIIs) was subscribed 43.66 times, the category for non-institutional investors 37.66 times and the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 70.53 times. The IPO got fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday ending the day with 1.96 times subscription.

The issue, entirely an offer for sale, is sized at Rs 562 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 308-326 a share.

DreamFolks Services IPO: Valuation

In terms of valuations, the post-issue P/E works out to 104.8x FY22 EPS (at the upper end of the issue price band). However, the multiple looks higher mainly due to lower profitability caused by pandemic-led issues, Angel One said.

DreamFolks Services IPO: Share Allotment & Listing

The tentative date for Dreamfolks IPO allotment is September 1, 2022, and will initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors by September 2. Equity shares will get credited to the Demat accounts of eligible investors by September 3. The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE. The tentative date for IPO listing is September 6, 2022.

DreamFolks IPO: GMP today

As per the market observers, DreamFolks IPO GMP today is Rs 105, which is quite praiseworthy as the grey market price of the stock has remained above Rs 100 for the last few days after breaching the three-digit figure on Friday. They said that the trend reversal in the secondary market has done the trick for the public issue. However, a strong response by bidders has played a vital role in the sharp upside movement in DreamFolks IPO GMP. They said that if the positive trend continues in the market then there can be some more upside expected in the DreamFolks IPO GMP.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the listing premium that one can expect from a public issue. They said that GMP has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company and hence one should not blindly rely on it. They advised applicants to rely on the balance sheet of the company as it gives a concrete fundamental picture of the public issue.

The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here