Dreamfolks Services IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

DreamFolks Services IPO Share Allotment Today: DreamFolks Services will finalise the allotment of shares post its initial public offering (IPO) today. So, those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

DreamFolks Services IPO: Subscription Details

The IPO was open from August 24 to August 26. The issue was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day. The IPO received bids for 53.75 crore shares against 95 lakh shares on offer, according to an update on the BSE.

The portion for retail investors was fully subscribed at 43.66 times, while that for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 70.53 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 37.66 per cent subscription. The share sale had a price band of Rs 308 to Rs 326.

The lot size of Dreamfolks Services IPO was 46 shares for which one would have to spend Rs 14,996. A retail individual investor could submit bids for up to 13 lots or 598 shares by spending Rs 1,94,948. Equirus Capital Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd were the lead managers of the IPO. The allotment of shares will be done on September 1 and they are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 6.

Dreamfolks Services IPO Share Allotment: How to Check Status

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at Link Intime’s official website. For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online on Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at ‘Search’ option. Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter DreamFolks Services IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DreamFolks Services IPO: GMP Today

According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Ltd are available at a premium of Rs 106 which means the grey market is expecting that DreamFolks IPO listing would take place at around Rs 432 ( Rs 326 + Rs 106), which is around 32.50 per cent higher from its offer price of Rs 308 to Rs 326 per equity share.

