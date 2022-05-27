eMudhra IPO Allotment Status Finalised Today: How to Check Via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

The share allotment status of eMudhra initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised on Friday, May 27. eMudhra IPO received decent response from the bidders during the subscription period amid a volatile market. eMudhra IPO was subscribed 2.72 times, according to the data available at NSE.

eMudhra IPO received total bids for 2,11,41,696 shares against 1,13,64,784 shares that were on offer, showed data. The portion set aside for the retail investors was subscribed 2.61 times while the shares allocated for qualified institutional buyer or QIBs were booked 4.05 times. The quota reserved for non institutional investors or NIIs was booked 1.28 times.

Those who have invested in eMudhra IPO, can check the status of their applications in two ways 1) via BSE, 2) via Registrar’s Website.

How to Check eMudhra IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option

3) Select ‘eMudhra Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’

The share allotment status of eMudhra IPO will disappear on the screen

How to Check eMudhra IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

Link Intime India is the official registrat of eMudhra IPO. Bidders can also go to their website and check the share application status.

Step-by-step Guide to Check eMudhra IPO Share Application Status via Link Intime India

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL — https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select the ‘eMudhra Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) Investors need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Then, bidders can see the eMudhra IPO share allotment status on screen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.