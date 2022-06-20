This Pharma Company Fixes Record Date For Dividend At Rs 150/ Equity Share; Know Details

GlaxoSmithKline Dividend: GlaxoSmithKline, the mid-cap pharma company, for FY 2022, the company has recommended a final dividend and also fixed the record date for the same. The company is primarily into the manufacturing, trading, and distribution of pharma products and develops an array of products in pharma, vaccines, and consumer healthcare.

The company has said in a BSE exchange filing that “The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 90/- (including a special dividend of Rs. 60) per equity share on the face value of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31 st March 2022, subject to the approval of members at 97th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 8th July, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The dividend, if approved by the members will be paid on or after Wednesday, 27th July, 2022.”

GlaxoSmithKline Shares: Dividend & Share Price History

The company has a good dividend track record and has consistently declared dividends for the last 5 years. For the fiscal year ended FY21, the company declared 300 per cent dividend amounting to Rs. 30 per share, and this at the current share price of Rs 1514.90, results in a dividend yield of 1.98 per cent.

The stock has dropped 1.91 per cent in the previous year, and it has fallen 13.29 per cent so far in 2022 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s stock has plummeted 12.81 per cent in the last six months and 2.34 per cent in the last month. The stock has fallen 2.47 per cent in the previous five trading days. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s shares reached a 52-week high of Rs 1,918.75 on December 13, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,450.00 on October 25, 2021, indicating that the stock is now trading 21 per cent below its 52-week high and 3.87 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the latest traded price.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55 crore from continuing operations for the March quarter (Q4FY22). The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for Q4FY21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 810 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 744 crore in the year-ago period, the pharmaceutical major said in a regulatory filing.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 381 crore, against Rs 287 crore in FY21.

In its note dated May 17, ICICI Securities said: “The company’s positioning as a pure-play domestic formulator, and strong balance sheet with strong brand equity are likely to act as key growth catalysts. While we expect growth in acute therapies to continue in coming quarters, it would be moderate on a high base of last year. We believe current valuation already captures the near-term growth potential. We upgrade the stock to HOLD (from Reduce) with a revised target price of Rs1,456/share (prior: Rs1,498/share).”

