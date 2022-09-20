Harsha Engineers IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check Status; Know GMP

Harsha Engineers IPO Share Allotment Process Tomorrow: Harsha Engineers International’s Rs 755-crore IPO is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on Wednesday, 22 September. The Rs 755-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International was subscribed 74.7 times on Friday – the final day of bidding. The issue received bids for 125.97 crore shares against the 1.69 shares on offer, according to the stock exchanges data. This is the strongest response to an IPO from investors so far in 2022.

The IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 455 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore. On Tuesday, the company raised Rs 226 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue by allotting 68.41 lakhs shares to institutions.

The IPO shares were sold at a price band of Rs 314-330 per share. The equity shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on 26 September 2022.

Harsha Engineers IPO: Subscription Status

The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 178.26 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 71.32 times. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 17.63 times.

Harsha Engineers IPO Share Allotment Date

The basis of allotment for Harsha Engineers IPO will begin on September 21, Friday. On the other hand, investors who will not win the bid are likely to get their refunds on September 22, Thursday. Investors who win the bid will receive credit to their demat accounts on September 23, Friday.

Harsha Engineers IPO: How to check allotment status

Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check their application status online after the announcement of share allotment. They can check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Check Harsha Engineers International share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Harsha Engineers International — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Harsha Engineers International via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Harsha Engineers International is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Harsha Engineers International’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Harsha Engineers IPO GMP Today

Harsha Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today suggests that subscribers are going to see a good debut. As per today’s GMP, Harsha Engineers is available at a premium of Rs 215.

According to market analysts, Harsha Engineers initial public offering (IPO) shares could make a positive debut on the public bourses. Harsha Engineers listing is likely going to happen September 26, 2022. The company will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here