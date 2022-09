Harsha Engineers Shares List on NSE, BSE: Harsha Engineers made its D-street debut today. Shares of the company began trading on the NSE at Rs 450 per share, up 36% from the IPO price of Rs 314-330 apiece per share and on the BSE the stock debuted at Rs 444 apiece, rising 35 per cent.

