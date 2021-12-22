HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Status Finalised: How to Check via BSE, Bigshare Services, GMP

HP Adhesives will finalise its initial public offering (IPO) allotment status on Wednesday. The maiden offer received muted response when it had opened for subscription earlier this month. HP Adhesives IPO received bids for 5.29 crore equity shares against an issue size of 25.28 lakh shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 81 times. The shares allocated to the non-institutional investors’ was booked 19 times and while those of qualified institutional investors, was booked for 1.82 times.

Those who have invested in HP Adhesives IPO, can check the share allotment status on December 22. There are two ways to check HP Adhesives IPO share application status 1) via BSE 2) via registrar’s website. Ineligible investors will get the refund on December 23 one HP Adhesives IPO allotment is finalised. The successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 24.

How to Check HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Status via BSE

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘HP Adhesives’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid

How to Check HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd)

1)Go to the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website via the URL (https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html)

2) From here, you will have to select one of the three available servers

3) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

4) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Beneficiary ID or PAN ID

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 3

6) Click on the search option

7) Your allotment status will be visible after this

HP Adhesives IPO had opened for subscription from December 15-17. HP Adhesives IPO has fixed the share price at Rs 262-274 each, at a face value Rs 10 each. HP Adhesives IPO consisted of a fresh offer of 4.14 million shares for Rs 113.4 crore and an offer for sale of about 457,000 shares by shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani aggregating up to Rs 12.5 crore. The company will use the proceeds from the fresh issue for working capital requirements and capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility at Narangi village of Raigad district in Maharashtra and an additional unit on an adjacent plot. The company will also expand installed capacities at existing product lines and add products to its portfolio.

HP Adhesives shares have been commanding Rs 75 premium in the grey market. The company’s shares are expected to list on BSE, NSE next week on Monday, December 27.

HP Adhesives is a multi-product, multi-category consumer adhesives and sealants company. It is one of the leading manufacturers in the consumer/bazaar segment of the adhesive industry for its largest product category – PVC solvent cement – in India. It also makes products for select large PVC pipe manufacturing companies. In addition to this, it sells ancillary products like ball valves, thread seals and other tapes, products for drainage and architectural solutions through its distribution network.

HP Adhesives posted a net profit of Rs 10.1 crore in FY21 against a loss of Rs 4.7 crore in the previous year. The revenue increased to Rs 118.2 crore from Rs 95.5 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.