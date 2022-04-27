HUL Q4 Results: Profit After Tax Jumps 9% YoY to Rs 2,327 Crore, Sales Rise Over 10%; Dividend Declared

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,327 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, a jump of about nine per cent as compared with Rs 2,143 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales during the quarter grew over 10 per cent to Rs 13,462 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company’s operating margin remained healthy at 24.6 per cent. Its net sales jumped 10 per cent to Rs 13,190 crore for the March 2022 quarter.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 for FY22. ” The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 19 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. Together with interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, the total dividend for the year amounts to Rs 34 per share,” HUL said in a statement.

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 3,245 crore during the March 2022 quarter, a jump of 10 per cent against the year-ago quarter.

Its profit after tax before exceptional items for the March 2022 quarter grew nine per cent to Rs 2,283 crore, compared with Rs 2,103 crore a year ago.

The home care segment grew 24 per cent, which was broad-based with the strong performance in fabric wash and household care. Both categories grew in strong double-digits with all parts of the portfolio performing well. The beauty and personal care business rose four per cent.

The company’s turnover for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 50,336 crore as against a turnover of Rs 45,311 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

HUL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said, “In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. We have become a Rs 50,000-crore turnover company in this fiscal. Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business.”

He added that while there are near-term concerns around significant inflation and slowing market growth, the company is confident of the medium-to-long-term prospects of the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector and remains focused on delivering a consistent, competitive, profitable, and responsible growth.

The company said, “In the context of unprecedented inflation, we continue to manage our business dynamically driving savings harder across all lines of P&L (profit and loss) and taking calibrated pricing actions using the principles of net revenue management. We continue to invest competitively behind our brands.”

In the December 2021 quarter, Hindustan Unilever Ltd had reported a 17 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 2,243 crore, as it had gained market share in both urban and rural areas as India emerged from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.