Is Stock Market Closed Today? BSE, NSE to remain closed for next 4 days; Know Details

Stock market holiday: Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed for four consecutive days starting Thursday as per the list of stock market holidays 2022, available on the official BSE and NSE websites. Equity, currency and derivatives markets will be closed for trading on Thursday and Friday, April 14-15 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, marking a rare four-day trading hiatus if we include the weekend that follows.

However, commodity markets will be closed only for the morning session on Thursday and will be closed for both sessions on Friday. On Saturday (April 16) and Sunday (April 17), the share market will remain closed because of regular weekly holidays. The market will resume trading on Monday, April 18.

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling over 237 points, pulled down by HDFC twins amid persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends.

Despite a firm opening, the Sensex failed to hold on to the momentum and declined 237.44 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 percent to 58,291.23.

Giving a round-up of the week that it was, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd., said: “Despite a promising close last Friday, our markets started the week on Monday on a tepid note owing to sluggish global cues. On the same day, the Nifty consolidated for the major part with the hint of some weakness to close below 17,700. However, on the following day, we witnessed a decent gap opening on the back of some nervousness seen across the global markets. Although the damage was restricted to a great extent, individual stocks saw decent profit booking all this while. A similar range-bound session was observed on Wednesday to conclude the truncated week with a nearly 2 per cent loss tad below the 17,500 mark."

“It was certainly a bit challenging week for our markets and obviously, due to such a long gap, market participants chose to take some money off the table and did not carry over aggressive trades. Now if we take a glance at the daily time frame chart, we can see Nifty placed at a crucial juncture. Firstly, the sacrosanct support of ’20-day EMA’ is positioned at 17450 which coincides with the breakout point of the previous congestion zone. Hence till the time, Nifty is holding 17400 – 17200, we remain a bit hopeful of some recovery here. We hope there is no aberration on the global front in the coming days and any favorable cue would certainly be a cherry on the cake. On the upside, 17700 followed by 17850 are the levels to watch out for. If Nifty has to regain any strength, it needs to surpass these barriers with some authority," Chavan added.

The impact of high commodity prices has started showing up in CPI inflation prints and is forcing RBI’s hand to reduce accommodation and open up a path for higher rates starting from June. Tighter financial conditions are unfavourable for valuations of mid & small caps and the outlook favours defensive posturing for portfolios, said analysts.

Also, trading in markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start from 9.00 am onwards from April 18, with the restoration of pre-pandemic trading timings. Currently, the markets open at 10.00 am.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks. Later, with the easing of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

