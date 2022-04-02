IT, Pharma, Oil Stocks Give Positive Returns Up To 60-70% in FY22; HDFC, HUL Laggards

The Indian stock market did well during the just-concluded financial year 2021-22. The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped about 18 per cent to close the financial year at 58,569 points. The index also started the new fiscal 2022-23 with a positive now and rose by 708.18 to close at 59,276.69 on Friday.

Among the 30 shares on the Sensex, all companies, except HDFC, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, saw positive returns during 2021-22. Let’s have a look at the sector-specific movement in the last fiscal:

Information Technology Stocks

The information technology sector performed well during 2021-22 and gave returns in the range of 17-47 per cent. Tech Mahindra delivered the highest return of about 47 per cent between April 2021 and March 2022, followed by Infosys (nearly 37 per cent) and Tata Consultancy Services and HCL (around 17 per cent each).

Banking Stocks

Banking sector saw a mixed trend in returns. On the one hand, private sector lender ICICI Bank and state-owned largest lender State Bank of India saw a jump of about 25.17 per cent and 37.7 per cent, respectively, while on the other hand, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank gave less than one per cent returns during the financial year. Axis Bank rose 9.5 per cent in 2021-22.

Auto Sector

Automobile companies’ stocks underperformed the benchmark and rose in the range of 1-11 per cent. Maruti Suzuki jumped 11 per cent between April 1 last year and March 31 this year, while Bajaj Auto and Mahindra and Mahindra rose just one per cent and 2.87 per cent.

Telecom, Pharma

In the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel is the only telecom service provider that is among the Sensex top-30 constituents. The company gave good return of 45.94 per cent during the financial year 2021-22. Its share currently stands at Rs 758.60 apiece. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Sun Pharma performed really well and delivered a 51 per cent during the just-concluded financial year 2020-21.

Others

During the financial year 2021-22, heavyweight Reliance Industries saw a jump of 31.8 per cent, engineering giant Larsen and Toubro was up nearly 25 per cent, diversified conglomerate ITC share price increased by 15.9 per cent.

State-owned ONGC saw an excellent return of 63.06 per cent, Tata Steel was up 60 per cent, NTPC saw an uptick of 32 per cent and PowerGrid jumped 39 per cent during the financial year.

Asian Paints soared 22 per cent, Titan Company was up about 61 per cent, Nestle inched up by 2.26 per cent and Bajaj Finserv saw a jump of 76 per cent during 2021-22.

The Laggards

Among the laggards were HDFC, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Housing finance major HDFC declined 2.55 per cent in the year, UltraTech Cement fell by 1.63 per cent and HUL saw a negative return of 14.91 per cent.

Going forward

Kotak Securities Head of Equity Research (Retail) Shrikant Chouhan said, “Commodity price movements, inflation numbers and central bank policy decisions are few key factors that will likely weigh on the domestic and global markets."

Geojit Financial Services Head (Research) Vinod Nair said, “The Russia-Ukraine war, movement of crude oil and the RBI monetary policy meetings would be the major factors that will dictate the near trend."

