Keystone Realtors IPO: Share Allotment Today. Here’s How to Check Status Online

Keystone Realtors IPO Share Allotment Process: Keystone Realtors, a real estate firm, is expected to announce the allotment status of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today. The IPO was subscribed 2.01 times overall, indicating reasonable interest from investors despite the tumultuous market. The qualifying institutional buyer segment received 3.84 times subscriptions. A 3.03 times subscription was made to the portion designated for non-institutional investors. However, the retail portion received a lukewarm response with 0.53 times subscription.

Shares of Keystone Realtors had a Rs 5 per share grey market premium (GMP) on Monday. This means the grey market expected the company’s IPO to list with Rs 5 premium over the price band of Rs 514 to 541. The Keystone Realtors shares are expected to fetch somewhere around Rs 546 per share on listing day, which is expected to be on Thursday, November 24. The registrar for the share sale of the company is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online on the BSE website

To check one’s application status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1 – Visit the official website of BSE or Log in using the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/applicheck.aspx,

Step 2 – Select Keystone Realtors IPO from the menu.

Step 3 – Enter the allotted Keystone Realtors IPO application number.

Step 4 – Enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Step 5 – Click on the “Submit" button to view your IPO share allotment status.

Check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online on the Link Intime website

Step 1 – Visit Link Intime’s official website or click on the following links: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/poallotment.html or https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Step 2 – Choose one of the three options on the top bar: PAN card number, Application number, or DP Client ID.

Step 3 – From the drop-down option, choose Keystone Realtors IPO.

Step 4 – Select search, to view the status of your IPO share allotment status.

Real estate development, which sells properties under the brand name, Rustomjee, is involved in construction, and other associated activities’ business in India.

