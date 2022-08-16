KKR Sells Entire 26.83% Stake in Max Healthcare for Rs 9,416.5 crore Today: Sources

American private equity major KKR and Co has sold its entire 26.83 per cent stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute for Rs 9,416.50 crore via block deal on August 16, sources told CNBC-TV18. The stake sale will mark the exit of KKR from the company.

KKR will be offloading a total of 26.7 crore shares it holds in Max Healthcare. The price has been fixed at Rs 350 to Rs 361.90 a share — a discount of 3.29 per cent to its closing price on August 12, according to the deal terms. The base offer is for around 20 per cent stake or 19.3 crore shares, and the upsize option is for the remaining 6.83 per cent stake or 6.6 crore shares, it added. At the upper-end of the price band, the KKR aims to raise around Rs 9,416 crore from stake sale.

Earlier in March 2022, Radiant, a KKR affiliate, had offloaded a 10 per cent stake in Max Healthcare Institute for nearly Rs 3,300 crore. SBI Mutual Fund, Pension Fund Global and Smaller Cap World Fund were among the buyers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here