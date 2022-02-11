LIC IPO LIVE Updates: India's Biggest IPO Draft Paper Filing Today, What Investors Must Know

Live now
LIC IPO: Centre is all set to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) mega initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 11, according to sources. The board. The board of LIC will meet on Friday to consider the proposed listing of LIC. Once the board approves the draft red herring prospectus, the Centre will file the papers with the market regulator. Read More
“In order to participate in any such public offering policyholders will need to ensure that their PAN details are updated in the corporations records. Further, subscribing to any public offering in India is possible if you have a valid demat account. Accordingly, policyholders must ensure that they have a valid demat account in place,” LIC said in a statement earlier.
Earlier, industry secretary Anurag Jain said the government was making changes in its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to facilitate disinvestment of the country’s largest insurer.
“So, we would be coming out with a revised FDI policy which will facilitate LIC disinvestment,” he had said.
The Central government has adopted a host of measures to make India’s biggest ever-listing a success. From sending message to policyholders to adjusting rules to invest in LIC IPO — government is leaving no stone unturned. “The size of LIC is breathtaking,” said Abhay Agarwal, fund manager at Mumbai-based Piper Serica Advisors Pvt told Bloomberg earlier.
“We will be ready to file the draft prospectus as soon as the final embedded value is communicated and we are working with a timeline of doing that by month end,” one of the banking sources said Reuters
LIC IPO likely to be listed by the middle of the March, the government official said earlier. Investors are eagerly waiting for the government to indicate LIC’s embedded value.
In Union Budget 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the much-awaited IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected shortly.
Centre is expected to file the draft papers of mega LIC IPO with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday, sources told CNBC TV 18 earlier. With Rs 15 lakh crore estimated valuation, it will be biggest ever stock listing.
The insurance regulator has cleared the proposal for the listing of much-awaited LIC IPO on Thursday, according to sources.
The central government is mulling to offload 5 per cent of the shares it owns in the country’s biggest insurer. The government might sell 316 million shares of the 6.32 billion shares it holds in the Life Insurance Corporation of India. The embedded value of the company has been estimated at over Rs 5 lakh crore. The valuation of LIC IPO will be likely to around three to five times the embedded value.
At over Rs 15 lakh crore estimated valuation, LIC IPO is all set to be the biggest-ever stock listing. “We will be ready to file the draft prospectus as soon as the final embedded value is communicated and we are working with a timeline of doing that by month end,” one of the banking sources said earlier.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.