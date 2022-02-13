LIC IPO Date, Price, Size, Objective, Investors' Quota, Policyholders' Discount, Key Points

The central government has filed the draf prospectus of upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) with market regulator Sebi. LIC IPO is going to be the biggest-ever stock market listing of the nation. Let’s take a look at details of LIC IPO before investing

LIC IPO Size:

The central government owns 100 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India. The upcoming LIC IPO will be an entirely offer for sale. The government is planning to offload 5 per cent stake or 316,249,885 equity in Life Insurance corporation of India.

“The IPO is 100 per cent OFS by GOI and no fresh issue of shares by LIC. For filing valuation about 31.6 cr shares are on offer representing 5 per cent equity," said department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

LIC IPO Objective

The objects of the Offer are to (i) achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges; and (ii) carry out the offer for sale of up to 316,249,885 equity shares by the Selling Shareholder. The Selling Shareholder (President of India acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India) will be entitled to the entire proceeds of the offer after deducting the Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Corporation will not receive any proceeds from the offer, according to the draft prospectus.

LIC IPO Valuation

The embedded value of LIC IPO stood at around Rs 5.39 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021. The valuation of LIC IPO will be three to four times the embedded value.

Total AUM: It is the largest asset manager in India as at 30 September 2021, with AUM (comprising policyholders’ investment, shareholders’ investment and assets held to cover linked liabilities) of Rs 39.56 trillion on a standalone basis, which was more than 3.3 times the total AUM of all private life insurers in India, approximately 16.2 times more than the AUM of the second-largest player in the Indian life insurance industry in terms of AUM, more than 1.1 times the entire Indian mutual fund industry’s AUM and 18.5% of India’s annualised GDP for Fiscal 2022.

