LIC IPO: LIC-Aadhaar Linking, Having Demat Account Must to Buy Shares; How to Do Them

LIC IPO: The draft papers of the LIC IPO is set to be filed over the weekend, reports have suggested. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India was to be done by Friday, but the process eventually got delayed. However, the LIC board, which met on the day has cleared the DHRP, paving way for it to present the papers to market regulator Sebi.

While all these processes go on, policyholders, who have been getting priority from the PSU ahead of the LIC IPO, must do a couple of work to participate in the share sale.

“In order to participate in any such public offering, policyholders will need to ensure that their PAN details are updated in the Corporation’s records. Further subscribing to any public offering in India is only possible if you have a valid DEMAT account," LIC had said in an advertisement last year, urging all policyholders to invest in the IPO.

Here is How LIC Policyholders Can Link PAN-LIC

1. Go to official LIC website via the link https://licindia.in/ or visit the direct link at https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/

2. Select the Online PAN Registration option from the home page and then click on Proceed

3. Provide your details, including PAN, LIC policy number, mobile number and email address. You need to be careful during this step and provide all the details correctly

4. Fill in Captcha in the designated box

5. Request an OTP from your registered mobile number

6. Enter the OTP into the portal and then submit it

Here is How You Can Open a Demat Account Ahead of LIC IPO

1. Choose a broker you want to open your demat account with. Online banks, stockbrokers and digital investment platforms in India offer demat acocunts

2. Visit the broker’s website and initiate the demat account opening procedure and assign a nominee to your account

3. Fill out the form and then complete the KYC (Know your Customer) process by providing relevant information

4. You then need to provide scanned copies of documents like identity proof, address proof, bank account statement and income proof

5. Pay the fees required for trading with the brokerage after submission and verification

6. You also need to do an In-Person Verification with the brokerage house, either online or by visiting their office. This step is mandatory

7. After your request to open a demat account is approved, you will receive a unique 16-digit beneficial owner identification number, also called the demat account number. This will be used to access your demat account online

8. You are all set to start your investment journey. Log in to your demat account online and start trading

With a demat account, you can not only invest in LIC IPO, but also invest in other good stocks.

