LIC Listing LIVE Updates: Rs 42,500 Crore Lost in Minutes, LIC Share Recovers From Initial Loses Now

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, May 17, listing at a discount to the IPO price. LIC shares started trading at Rs 865 apiece, 8.65 per cent over its issue price of Rs 949 on BSE. The share opened at Rs 872 on NSE, 8.8 per cent discount over the premium.
On listing, LIC eroded over Rs 42,500 crore in investor wealth, as a weak listing resulted in its market capitalisation slipping to Rs 5.57 lakh crore in early trade against just over Rs 6 lakh crore at the issue price. The stock fetched a market capitalisation of Rs 5,57,675.05 crore in the first few minutes of listing against Rs 6,00,242 crore at the issue price.
Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd., “Policyholders can sell 25 per cent of allotment to book listing gains and keep 75 per cent for long term as believed at LIC IPO is at significant discount to other listed private life insurance companies line HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life and SBI Life. While LIC valuations appear to be cheap as compared to listed private player’s investors need to keep in mind that LIC has a lower VBN margin of 9.3 per cent in 9MFY2021 as compared to private players who have VNB margins of 25-27 per cent. This is largely due to higher share of low margin participating & group insurance products in LIC’s portfolio.”
Hemang Jani, Head – Equity Strategy, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “Though LIC listing has been below the issue price of Rs 949, given the attractive valuations and stability in the markets, we expect some buying interest in the stock both from retail and intuitional investors. Since a large amount of money has been released post listing of LIC, part of this money could get diverted into equity markets.”
Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo, said: “The insurance behemoth LIC Ltd. has debuted at Rs. 872 i.e. 7 per cent below its issue price. The company’s weak listing can be attributed to high volatility in the markets and negative market sentiments. The company is synonymous with insurance in India and enjoys a phenomenal brand recall. We believe India’s highly underpenetrated life insurance space is still at a nascent stage and is attractively positioned to capture the huge growth opportunity. LIC enjoys many competitive advantages like strong brand value, extremely large scale of operations, a huge network of agents, and an envious distribution network, further, the company’s issue was priced at a Price to Embedded value of 1.1x, providing a valuation comfort, so we suggest investors to stay with the company for the long term despite the negative listing. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs. 800. New investors can take advantage of the dips to accumulate this share for the long term. We would like to add that the company’s further downside will be limited due to low float post listing.”
Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities, said: “As observed, the majority of big IPOs have not given a strong listing debut gain. Considering previous trends, LIC has continued to take the same path with listing at a discount of 8.8% from 949 to 872 at NSE on its listing day and is currently trading at 900-905 levels. We believe that personal savings and awareness regarding insurance will increase enabling the sector to outperform in the long run and will indirectly benefit LIC as it is the market leader in this sector. We feel long-term investors should continue to hold the scrip while short-term investors can wait to enter at a lower price.”
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at a discount to the IPO price. Shares of the insurance behemoth started trading on BSE and NSE on Tuesday morning at Rs 865 per share, down 8.62% from its IPO price of Rs 949 per share.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The major event of the day is the LIC listing. The performance of LIC stock post listing will have a near-term sentiment impact on markets. Markets will remain highly volatile in the short-term. High inflation and Fed tightening will continue to be short-term challenges for the market. In the medium-term, there is a possibility of inflation peaking off and if that happens the central banks may not tighten as much as the market fears now. In such a scenario markets can bounce back sharply. But this is some time away. In the near-term the market is likely to remain weak amidst high volatility. Long-term investors can buy high quality stocks across sectors, particularly in financials, IT and pockets of autos.”
LIC stock trades at 8 per cent discount in pre-opening. The pre-open indicative price (BSE) at Rs 872 vs issue price of Rs 949.
LIC embedded value will be available regularly for investors to see. The response taken on our website was less than 10 milliseconds for allotment. 16500 calls were attended by call centres to facilitate allotment.
Brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on LIC with a ‘neutral’ rating with a target of Rs 1,000 per share.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: We had a “Subscribe” rating on a short to medium term basis, expecting listing gains due to discounted valuations of LIC compared to private life insurance players. The valuation is attractive considering its strong market presence, improvement in profitability due to the changes in surplus distribution norms and strong sector growth outlook. So, LIC can perform well provided we have a bounce in the market. However, the broad sentiments of the market have changed which will impact the performance of LIC in the short to medium-term. A risk averse and first-time/policyholder investor should have a cautious view on the performance of LIC. While risk takers can Buy & Hold on a short to medium-term basis, based on the market trend. We are more positive on private life insurance companies on a long-term basis due to the headwinds of LIC notably – declining market share, lower short-term persistency ratios and sub-par margins.
‘It is a momentous event for LIC. Announcement on LIC IPO was received very well. A special awareness drive was conducted to make people aware about PAN linking,’ says DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey on LIC IPO listing day
Yash Gupta- Equity Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd., said: “LIC shares to get listing today, retail investors who have to receive the allotment can hold list for short term to medium term, we expect LIC to do in near future as LIC will be trading at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x at an upper price band of Rs 949 which is at a significant discount to other listed private life insurance companies like HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life, and SBI Life. LIC IPO initially may see some selling pressure as all the retail investors have received the allotment. Looking at the cheap valuations of LIC as compared to other listed players offers comfort and investors with a longer time horizon can hold or buy more.”
Despite gloomy markets sentiments LIC Offer successfully managed to sail out with better than expected subscriptions figures led by strong demand from retail policyholders, retail investors and employees of the insurer. Unofficial grey premium is trading down into negative territory mainly on the back of depressed global markets which are in the bearish zone since Russia – Ukraine war. Selling pressure continued in domestic markets wherein FII’s have remained net seller’s FY Till Date FII sold worth -70k Cr. Considering all the parameters, we expect soft listing between +or- 5 per cent of the offer price. Moreover LIC offer was never been considered as listing gain candidate rather it should be looked at only long term.
Given the market sentiments still alarming and volatile following the global headlines, LIC may also trade in muted mood hence we advise allotted investors not to panic and hold it for medium to long term. Those who are planning to buy on a listing day should accumulate by taking volatility as opportunity.
Indian indices opened on positive note on May 17 ahead of the LIC IPO mega listing. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 262.08 points or 0.49 per cent at 53235.92, and the Nifty was up 87.20 points or 0.55 per cent at 15929.50.
Ahead of its listing, the trends from the grey market suggest that LIC shares were trading at a mild discount, signaling negative to at par listing. As per the market observers LIC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is still negative as LIC share price is quoting a discount of Rs 28 in the grey market today.
According to stock market experts LIC IPO may not have a four-digit listing as it is expected to list around Rs 910 to Rs 920 in the bear case whereas in bulls case it may list at around Rs 970 to Rs 980. So, the LIC share is expected to have a soft debut today.
However, stock market experts suggest to investors that GMP is an unofficial data, which is non-regulated. So, those who follow GMP are advised to go through the financials of the company as well because balance sheet of the company will give a better picture about the company’s fundamentals.
LIC IPO Shares listing timing: Shares of India’s largest public offer is expected to be listed on the exchanges- NSE and BSE- around 10 AM on Tuesday, May 17.
The government offloaded 3.5 per cent of its stake in the insurance behemoth to raise Rs 21,000 crore from the share sale. LIC IPO opened for subscription from May 4-9 with a price band of Rs 902-949 per share. For LIC employees and retail investors, there was a discount of Rs 45 per equity share. LIC policyholders were eligible for a discount of Rs 60 per share.
“As observed, the majority of big IPOs have not given strong listing debut gains. Considering previous trends, LIC has continued to take the same path with listing at a discount,” said Mohit Nigam, head – PMS, Hem Securities.
“We believe that personal savings and awareness regarding insurance will increase enabling the sector to outperform in the long run and will indirectly benefit LIC as it is the market leader in this sector,” he further mentioned.
On LIC IPO valuation, Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd said, “At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is priced at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x which is at a significant discount to other listed private life insurance companies line HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life and SBI Life.
For LIC investors, Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo, said, “LIC enjoys many competitive advantages like strong brand value, extremely large scale of operations, a huge network of agents, and an envious distribution network, further, the company’s issue was priced at a Price to Embedded value of 1.1x, providing a valuation comfort, so we suggest investors to stay with the company for the long term despite the negative listing. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs. 800. New investors can take advantage of the dips to accumulate this share for the long term. We would like to add that the company’s further downside will be limited due to low float post listing.”
