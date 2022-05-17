LIC Listing LIVE Updates: Rs 42,500 Crore Lost in Minutes, LIC Share Recovers From Initial Loses Now

Ahead of its listing, the trends from the grey market suggest that LIC shares were trading at a mild discount, signaling negative to at par listing. As per the market observers LIC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is still negative as LIC share price is quoting a discount of Rs 28 in the grey market today.

According to stock market experts LIC IPO may not have a four-digit listing as it is expected to list around Rs 910 to Rs 920 in the bear case whereas in bulls case it may list at around Rs 970 to Rs 980. So, the LIC share is expected to have a soft debut today.

However, stock market experts suggest to investors that GMP is an unofficial data, which is non-regulated. So, those who follow GMP are advised to go through the financials of the company as well because balance sheet of the company will give a better picture about the company’s fundamentals.