LIC Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 18% to Rs 2,371.55 Crore; Dividend Declared

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday reported an 18 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,371.55 crore, compared with Rs 2,893.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its net premium income during January-March 2022 stood at Rs 1.43 lakh crore, 18 per cent higher as against Rs 1.21 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

LIC has declared a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year 2021-22. “The board of directors of the Corporation has recommended dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with face value of Rs 1O each for the year ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to approval of shareholders in AGM (annual general meeting),” the state-owned company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

On a consolidated basis, LIC’s net profit during the March 2022 quarter declined 17.41 per cent to Rs 2,408.39 crore in the March 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 2,917.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its net premium income during January-March 2022 stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore, higher as compared with Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier this month, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) issued its initial public offering (IPO) that witnessed a good response from participants, as it was subscribed 2.95 times. The bids received were 47.83 crore against the offer size of 16.21 crore. The LIC IPO’s price band was fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company offered a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.

However, the state-owned company saw its debut listing at discount on stock markets on May 17, its market capitalisation (m-cap) fell by about Rs 47,000 crore to Rs 5.53 lakh crore as compared with the valuation of over Rs 6 lakh crore at its issue price of Rs 949 per share.

LIC’s shares on Monday rose 16.15 points, or 1.97 per cent, to close at Rs 837.75 apiece on the BSE. The current share price is down over 15 per cent from its IPO issue price.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.