LIC Share Lists at 9% Discount: Buy, Sell or Hold, What Should LIC Investors Do Now?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share listed at Rs 865 with a discount of 9 per cent over its issue price of Rs 949 on Tuesday, May 17. The initial public offering (IPO) of country’s biggest insurance company saw an overwhelming response from the investors during the subscription period. The public issue was booked 2.95 times over the 16.20 crore shares that were on offer. LIC IPO received bids of over 47.83 crore shares against the total issue size of over 16.20 crore shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, the sentiment in the global and domestic market has dampened the euphoria around the listing of mega IPO.

LIC Investors : What Should be you Strategy on Listing Day?

“LIC IPO valuation is attractive considering its strong market presence, improvement in profitability due to the changes in surplus distribution norms and strong sector growth outlook. So, LIC can perform well provided we have a bounce in the market. We were expecting listing gains due to discounted valuations of LIC compared to private life insurance player,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. However, the broad sentiments of the market have changed which will impact the performance of LIC in the short to medium-term, he added.

LIC Policyholders: What Should you Do?

“A risk averse and first-time/policyholder investor should have a cautious view on the performance of LIC. While risk takers can buy and hold on a short to medium-term basis, based on the market trend. We are more positive on private life insurance companies on a long-term basis due to the headwinds of LIC notably – declining market share, lower short-term persistency ratios and sub-par margins,” Nair further explained.

“LIC Policyholders can sell 25 per cent of allotment to book listing gains and keep 75 per cent for long term as believed at LIC IPO is at significant discount to other listed private life insurance companies line HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and SBI Life. While LIC valuations appear to be cheap as compared to listed private player’s investors need to keep in mind that LIC has a lower VBN margin of 9.3 per cent in 9MFY2021 as compared to private players who have VNB margins of 25-27 per cent. This is largely due to higher share of low margin participating & group insurance products in LIC’s portfolio,” said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd.

