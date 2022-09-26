Looking to Invest in IPOs? 13 SME IPOs to Hit D-Street This Week; Know Details

IPOs this Week: Despite the volatile market situation, Dalal Street is heading for a busy time as 13 small and medium enterprises (SME) IPOs are approaching the primary market this week. As per BSE data, a total of 34 IPOs have debuted on the stock exchange’s SME platform so far in 2022. This year, the demand to list on the SME platform has been robust compared to 27 listings on this BSE medium in 2021.

Isolation Energy IPO

The IPO will begin on September 26 and will be available for subscription till September 29. The company plans to raise over Rs 22.16 crore through the IPO. The public issue is an entirely fresh issue. Under the fresh issue, the company offers 61,56,000 equity shares for the subscription. The price band for the IPO is fixed at Rs 36 to Rs 38 per share.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the issue for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Concord Control Systems IPO

Concord Control Systems is set to launch its IPO on September 27 and will be available for subscription till September 29. The IPO is a purely fresh issue and the company plans to raise about Rs 8.32 crore at the upper price band. Under the IPO, the company will offer 15,12,000 equity shares at a price band of Rs 53 per share and Rs 55 per share.

HEM Securities is acting as the book running lead managers (BRLM). Axis Bank is the sponsor bank for the issue.

​Cargotrans Maritime IPO

The Rs 4.59-crore issue of Cargotrans Maritime will open for subscription on September 26. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares at an issue price of Rs 45. Hem Securities is the lead manager for the issue, which will list on BSE.​

Cyber Media Research & Services IPO

The market research company Cyber Media Research & Services will open for subscription on 27 September. In the Rs 12.66-crore IPO, investors can make an application for a minimum share lot of 800 equity shares in the price band of Rs 171-180. The shares of the company shall list on NSE.

Indong Tea IPO

The Rs 12.35-crore issue of Indong Tea will open for subscription on September 27. Investors can make an application for a minimum share lot of 4,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 26. The shares of the company will list on BSE.​

LLoyds Luxuries IPO

​The Rs 22.88-crore issue of LLoyds Luxuries will open for subscription on September 28. Investors can make an application for a minimum share lot of 3,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 40. The shares of the company shall list on NSE.

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services IPO

​The Rs 8.66-crore issue of advertising agency Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services will open for subscription on September 26. Investors can make an application for a minimum share lot of 2,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 60. The shares of the company shall list on BSE.

QMS Medical Allied Services IPO

​The Rs 54-crore issue of QMS will open for subscription on September 27. Investors can bid for a minimum share lot of 1,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 121. The shares of the company shall list on NSE.

Reetech International Cargo & Courier IPO

​The Rs11.11 crore issue of coal suppliers will open for subscription on September 27. Investors can bid for a minimum share lot of 1,200 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 105. The shares of the company shall list on BSE.

Silicon Rental Solutions IPO

​The Rs 20.09-crore issue of Silicon Rental Solutions will open for subscription on September 28. Investors can make an application for a minimum share lot of 1,600 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 78. The shares of the company shall list on BSE.

Steelman Telecom IPO

​The Rs 24.72-crore issue of Steelman Telecom will open for subscription on September 26. Investors can make an application for a minimum share lot of 1,200 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 96. The shares of the company shall list on BSE.

Swastik Pipe IPO

​The issue of pipe manufacturer and supplier Swastik Pipe will open for subscription on September 29. In the Rs 57.59-crore IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares at a price band of Rs 97-100. The issue will be listed on the NSE

Trident Lifeline IPO

​The pharmaceutical company’s IPO will open for subscription on September 26. In the Rs 33.57-crore IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 101. The issue will be listed on the BSE.

