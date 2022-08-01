Maharatna Stock Coal India Fixes Record Date for Dividend; Details Investors Should Know

Coal India Dividend: As one of the world’s largest coal producers today, Coal India has been granted the unique status of Maharatna company by the Indian government. The company has announced an equity dividend of 30 per cent or Rs 3 per share.

The company has said in stock exchange filings that “NOTICE is hereby given to the members of Coal India Limited that Forty-Eight Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th August.’2022 at 11.00 A.M IST through Video conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the following businesses: To confirm 1st and 2nd Interim dividend paid @ Rs 9/- per share and Rs 5/- per share respectively on equity shares for the Financial Year 2021-22 and to declare final dividend @ Rs 3/- per share (30 per cent) on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.

“The Company has fixed Friday, August 12, 2022, as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22,” the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing.

Stock Price History

On Monday, the shares of Coal India were trading at Rs 210.55 apiece, down by 0.33 per cent from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 36.51 per cent so far in 2022, and in the last 1 year the stock has generated a return of 47.32 per cent. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 212 apiece and 52-week low is Rs 132 apiece.

Financials

For the quarter ended 31-03-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 34,495.71 Crore, up 18.60 per cent from last quarter’s Total Income of Rs 29,086.35 Crore and up 23.31 per cent from last year’s same quarter Total Income of Rs 27,974.12 Crore. The company reported net profit after tax of Rs 6,714.24 Crore in the latest quarter.

Coal India Limited (CIL) the state-owned coal mining corporate came into being in November 1975. With a modest production of 79 Million Tonnes (MTs) at the year of its inception CIL today is the single largest coal producer in the world and one of the largest corporate employers with manpower of 2,72,445 (as on 1st April, 2020).

Coal India has ten fully owned Indian subsidiary companies, Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), CIL Navi Karniya Urja Limited and CIL Solar PV Limited. Coal India is responsible for 75 per cent of all coal-based energy production and 85 per cent of all domestic coal output. Additionally, it contributes to the generation of 55 per cent of the nation’s total power and fulfills 40 per cent of the primary commercial energy needs of the country.

