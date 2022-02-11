Market Update: Sensex Plunges 750 pts, Nifty Below 17,400 Amid Weak Global Cues; Zomato tumbles 7% post Q3

The key benchmark indices were weak in pre-open trades on Friday amid global downbeat sentiment. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 636.93 points or 1.08 per cent at 58289.10, and the Nifty was down 194.10 points or 1.10 per cent at 17411.70. About 547 shares have advanced, 1426 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, only Nestle India was in the green, while IT majors Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech M were the top losers, lower by over 2 per cent each. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the red territory, down 0.77 and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

In line with soured global sentiment on high US inflation data and rate hike fears, the benchmark indices started trade on a highly negative note a day after RBI’s dovish policy had calmed the markets.

Mohit Nigam, head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “On the technical front 17,420 and 17650 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 38,500 and 39,200 are immediate support and resistance respectively."

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed at 58,926.03 points, which is 460.06 points or 0.79 per cent higher from its previous day’s close at 58,465.97 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 142.05 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 17,605.85 points.

Global Markets

Wall Street equities tumbled on Thursday as markets bet that the latest inflation report would compel the Federal Reserve to accelerate efforts to tighten monetary policy and raise lending rates. The S&P 500 fell 83.10 points, or 1.8%, to 4,504.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526.47 points, or 1.5%, to 35,241.59. The Nasdaq fell 304.73 points, or 2.1%, to 14,185.64.

Hong Kong stocks opened with a loss Friday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by a forecast-beating US inflation reading that fanned fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates sharply. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 87.15 points, to 24,837.20. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.39 percent, or 13.63 points, to 3,472.28.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained steady in trades on Thursday. Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $91.41 a barrel, and WTI crude futures added 0.3 per cent to $89.88, a barrel.

