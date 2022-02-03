Market Updates: Sensex Down 150 pts, Nifty at 17,770; IT Stocks Drag

The key benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday amid mixed global cues. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 77.67 points or 0.13 per cent at 59480.66, and the Nifty was down 18.70 points or 0.11 per cent at 17761.30. About 1221 shares have advanced, 644 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged. Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, IOC, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were NTPC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index wa down 0.2 per cent while the SmallCap index was up marginally by 0.18 per cent.

Tata Consumer was the top Nifty gainer, up 3 per cent on strong earnings for the December quarter. Meanwhile, HDFC, Bajaj twins HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Wipro were the top losers, down 0.5-1.5 per cent.

Sectorally, barring Nifty Auto, PSU bank, metal, and realty indices, the rest were trading lower. These four were higher by up to 0.6 per cent. The top laggard was the Nifty IT index, down 0.75 per cent, followed by financial services and pharma. Consumer durables and oil & gas indices were flat.

“The Nifty witnessed a gap up opening (17,577-17,706) and maintained its northbound journey as intraday dips were bought into. Daily price action formed a bull candle carrying higher high-low, indicating the continuance of positive bias. In the process, the index retraced 61.8 per cent of mid-January decline (18,350-16,836), at 17,700," ICICI Securities said in a note.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 695.76 points or 1.18 per cent to finish at 59,558.33 — its third straight session of gains. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 203.15 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 17,780.00.

Indian markets opened on a negative to flat note on the back of taking a breather a day after hitting two-week closing highs. Mohit Nigam, head-PMS, HEM Securities, said: “Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, NASDAQ added 71 points followed by upbeat earnings from Google parent Alphabet. European Indices also closed positive on Wednesday. Asian markets were showing mixed cues in the early trade as there are some concerns about global growth and geopolitical tensions. Nikkei down 1 per cent, and Kospi trading +1.0 per cent higher. Oil prices rises on Wednesday after OPEC+ stick to their plans for moderate output increases."

Global Cues

The US stocks extended rally on the back of strong earnings and beaten down share prices. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively; while the S&P 500 jumped 0.9 per cent.

Shares in Facebook owner Meta plunged 22.6 per cent in after-hours trading as earnings and the outlook fell short of expectations. Shares in Twitter and Spotify also fell and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2 per cent. If the drop holds until the US market opens Thursday, the company’s overall value, known as its market capitalization, is on track to drop by a figure greater than the size of the entire Greek economy, based on data from the World Bank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.