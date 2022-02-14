Stock Market: Sensex Plunges 1,200 pts, Nifty Below 17,000 Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension

Indian benchmark indices opened gap-down on Monday with Nifty around 17,000 on the back of weak global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 1,197.86 points or 2.06 per cent at 56955.06, and the Nifty was down 348.00 points or 2.00 per cent at 17026.80. About 463 shares have advanced, 1989 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

On the Sensex-30 shares, barring TCS (up 1 per cent), all the other stocks were in the red zone, led by M&M, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

TCS was the sole gainer on the Sensex after the IT services giant on Sunday said the members of the company had approved the buyback of shares worth up to Rs 18,000 crore by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. It has fixed February 23, 2022, as the record date to determine the entitlement and names of the shareholders who will be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Sectorally, all Nifty indices were in the negative territory, led by losses in Nifty Bank, PSU Bank indices, down nearly 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Auto, Realty, Metals, Financial Services were all nearly 3 per cent lower. The Nifty IT and Pharma indices had the lowest cut of 0.6 and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also deep in red, down 2.7 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. The volatility gauge-the VIX index, meanwhile, soared to 22 levels by jumping 17 per cent.

Following their Asian peers, the domestic benchmark indices started trade sharply lower on Monday. Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Sentiments have turned very negative for the short-term with the heightened tension over the Ukraine crisis. Weakness in global markets is the direct fallout of the Ukraine crisis. Crude at an eight year high is another major macro concern for India. If crude remains at levels of $95 for an extended period of time, the RBI will be forced to revise upwards its 4.5 per cent CPI inflation projection for FY23. Continuation of the accommodative monetary stance too will be difficult. While all these are negatives, diffusion of the Ukraine crisis can trigger a sharp rebound in markets led by large-cap bluechips."

Global Cues

US stocks dropped on Friday on rising worries over escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest rate hike timeline from the U.S. Federal Reserve in response to decades-high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 503.53 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 34,738.06; the S&P 500 lost 85.44 points, or 1.90%, at 4,418.64; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.49 points, or 2.78%, to 13,791.15.

Asian shares slipped on Monday as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro. The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend “every inch" of NATO territory. The cautious mood saw MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.1%.

Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world’s top producer in an already tight market. Brent crude futures was at $95.56 a barrel, up $1.12, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. US WTI crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

