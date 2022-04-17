Market Timings Changed: Know New Working Hours Of G-Sec, Forex, Commercial Paper Segments

Timings for various markets are going to be changed from Monday (April 18). These are the markets that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), such as call money, commercial papers, government securities, and foreign currency-Indian rupee trades including forex derivatives. The opening times for the markets have been restored to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am.

“The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. Subsequently, with the abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

It added that with the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am, with effect from April 18. Here’s the list of markets and their news timings:

The Existing and New Timings

Call, Notice And Term Money: The existing timing for this market is from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Now, this timing has been restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am-3:30 pm, effective Monday.

Market Repo in Government Securities: Its timing has been restored from the existing 10:00 am-2:30 pm to 9:00 am-2:30 pm, extending an hour by opening early.

Tri-Party Repo in Government Securities: The timing of this market was changed to 10:00 am-3:00 pm. Now, this has been restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am-3:00 pm.

Commercial Paper and Certificates of Deposit: Currently, this market remains open from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Now, the opening timing has been advanced to 9:00 am and the closing timing remains the same at 3:30 pm.

Repo in Corporate Bonds: Its new timing from April 18 is 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. This was fixed as 10:00 am-3:30 pm during the pandemic.

Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills): The timing has been changed to 9:00 am to 3:30 pm effective Monday, compared with 10:00 am-3:30 pm currently.

Foreign Currency-Indian Rupee Trades including Forex Derivatives: The new timing for this is 9:00 am-3:30 pm, as against the current timing of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.

Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives: The new timing for this market will be 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, compared with 10:00 am-3:30 pm fixed during the pandemic. This market comprises derivatives other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI0 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are also exploring the possibility to synchronise trading time for all markets, including stocks, bonds, currency and commodities, to ensure the ease of operations for investors, according to reports.

