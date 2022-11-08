Nykaa’s Bonus Shares Record Date This Week; Key Details Investors Should Know

Nykaa Bonus Share Record Date: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures will trade ex-bonus with respect to its bonus shares on November 10, 2022, a day ahead of its record date for the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5.

Nykaa Bonus Share Ratio

The company had on October 3 approved the issuance of bonus shares to its existing shareholders in the ratio of 5:1. It means that Nykaa shareholders will get 5 bonus shares for every one share.

The company had declared that the record date for the Nykaa bonus share would be November 3. But the e-commerce company which sells beauty, wellness and fashion products later postponed the record date by a week. The new record date for the Nykaa bonus share is November 11, according to the filing.

“We refer to our letter dated October 03, 2022 regarding issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs 1/- each, subject to approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of the Company has fixed Friday, November 11, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible for Bonus Equity Shares,” the company informed the exchanges.

The company said that the issuance of bonus shares will be out of Securities Premium Account available as on March 31, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

The actual number of bonus equity shares to be issued and post bonus issue share capital will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as on the record date, the company added.

Nykaa was founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012. The shares of the Mumbai-based company were listed on NSE and BSE on November 10 last year at Rs 2001, a premium of 77.87 per cent. Nykaa IPO was subscribed 81.78 times and the price band was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd last week said that the company has received approval from shareholders on the bonus shares issue and new employee stock options (ESOP) and employee stock unit plan (RSU) with an overwhelming majority.

The company believes that Bonus Shares will encourage the participation of retail investors in the long term, as well as see a wider shareholding.

Nykaa Financials

In the September quarter, the beauty major logged a 344 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 5.2 crore, while the company’s revenue from operations surged 39 per cent YoY to Rs 1230.8 crore.

“During the quarter, we continued to demonstrate strong GMV growth with improvement in gross margin, efficiency in fulfilment and marketing cost lead to improvement in EBITDA margin YoY,” Nykaa said in an exchange filing.

