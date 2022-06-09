Oil India Shares Surge Over 8%, Rallies 114% in One Year; What Should Investors Do?

Oil India shares on Thursday hit an over seven-year high of Rs 302.80 as it rallied 8 per cent on the BSE. The share of the state-owned oil exploration & production was quoting at its highest level since November 2014. It had hit a record high of Rs 334 on September 9, 2014. In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 114 per cent, as compared to a 5.5 per cent rise in the Sensex benchmark.

Analysts at HDFC Securities believe that Oil India is a favourable buy. “A target price of Rs 300 is premised on increase in crude price realisation and improvement in domestic gas price realisation,” the brokerage firm had said in a Q4FY22 result update report.

“Oil India management in its analyst meet guided strong volume growth FY25E to be a watershed year, driven by commissioning of major oil and gas expansion along with Numaligarh Refinery’s (NRL) expansion projects. Some key highlights include Oil and gas production to increase by 30 per cent and 70 per cent respectively post completion of major projects in Assam; NRL refinery’s expansion to 9MTPA from current 3MTPA to come on stream by FY25E; No imposition of windfall taxes after two years of depressed profits; and No price cap on gas prices,” Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe that Oil India is well placed to benefit from rising oil and gas prices and high GRMs. “We maintain our estimates and retain ‘BUY’ with a PT of Rs 344 based on 3.5x EV/E FY24E,” they said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.