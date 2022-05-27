Paradeep Phosphates Debuts At 4.76% Premium; Check Paradeep Share Price on BSE, NSE

Paradeep Phosphates IPO Listing: Paradeep Phosphates shares made their D-street debut today. The company got listed at Rs 43.55, a premium of 4 per cent over its issue price of Rs 42 on BSE. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter was listed at a premium of 5 per cent at Rs 44 as against the given issue price. The public offer was subscribed 1.75 times on the last day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 3.01 times in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 1.37 times in the retail category, and 0.82 times in the non-institutional investors (NII) category.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue to part-finance the acquisition of the manufacturing facility in Goa, repayment/prepayment of part of its borrowings and general corporate purposes. The company will not get any proceeds from the OFS portion, the proceeds of which will entirely go to the promoters.

Incorporated in 1981 and located in Paradeep, Orissa, the company has mopped-up Rs 1,501 crore by a combination of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,004 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 118,507,493 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 497.73 crore. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 39-42 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each and the shares were allotted to the investors at the upper end of the price band. Paradeep Phosphates is India’s second-largest manufacturer of non-urea fertilisers and di-ammonium phosphates (DAP) in the private sector.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient equities Private limited, had said: “Considering the initiatives on the agriculture sector by the Government, this company has bright prospects in the future. The issue is too reasonably priced and is worth it if considered for the long term.”

