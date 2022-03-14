Paytm Falls 13% after RBI Ban on Payments Bank; Should you Buy, Sell or Hold Paytm Stock?

Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, have given away two-thirds of their value from the initial public offering price of Rs 2,150. On March 14, shares nosedived another 13 per cent to Rs 675 on the National Stock Exchange. The scrip had settled at Rs 774.80 on Friday.

This comes after, the Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank on Saturday, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.

Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by the central bank after reviewing the report of the information technology auditors, it added. Paytm Payments Bank is 51 per cent owned by Sharma, while One97 Communications holds the rest.

Paytm Stocks at All Time Lows On Monday, Paytm shares hit an all-time low. Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company had raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, but a 27 per cent plunge in its November 18, 2021 debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. The stock has declined more than 49 per cent in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas it is down about 56 per cent since listing.

