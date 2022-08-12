Paytm Shares Dip Despite Loan Disbursals Jumping 296% YoY, Increase In User Base

Paytm Shares Today: Paytm shares were trading lower in early trade on Friday even as the company’s loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements through our platform now an annualised run rate of over Rs 25,000 crore in July.

Company reported that consumer engagement is at its highest on Paytm Super-App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 77.6 million for the month of July 2022, up by 41 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

Company witnessed an 82 per cent yoy jump in merchant payment volumes (GMV) for the month at Rs1.06 lakh crore ($13 billion).

At around 10.35 AM, One 97 Communications was trading at Rs780 down by 5.51 per cent from its previous closing of Rs 825.50 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs 820 and touched intraday high and low of Rs 820 and Rs 775 respectively.

