Petrol Price Hits Rs 105.41/Litre in Delhi; Know How Much You Have to Pay in Your City

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday: The prices of Petrol, Diesel across the country remained stable across the country for the 16th day in a row on April 22. According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

The city-wise list of fuel varies from place to place due to different taxes. The fuel prices in the country are revised on a daily basis based on the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. The price revision was on hold for four months since November last year. It resumed the revision on March 22, after the declaration of election results of four states. The fuel price saw an overall increase of Rs 10 a litre, within a fortnight of back-to-back hikes after March 22.

Meanwhile, fuel prices are rising again in international markets. Global fuel prices are currently above $ 107, down from $ 100 a week ago. After a gap of 137 days, companies resumed fuel price hikes last month. The companies have hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 in 16 days. But with the rise in fuel prices, demand is reportedly falling sharply.

In the first half of April, petrol sales fell by 10 per cent and diesel by 15.6 per cent. LPG sales also declined by 1.7 per cent. After a gap of 137 days, fuel prices started rising on the 22nd of last month. For companies to increase fuel prices by Rs 10 per liter in just 16 days. The price of cooking gas has also gone up. The challenge is that the government is not announcing any concessions despite rising prices.

A large part of the retail price is the central excise duty and value added tax levied by the states. In the national capital, the tax is 42 per cent on petrol and 37 per cent on diesel. The country has been relieved that fuel prices have not risen for the past few days. The main reason for this was the fall in global oil prices. But experts say this relief will be lost in the days to come. Global oil prices are hovering below 100 per cent yesterday.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, April 22, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 103.95 per litre

