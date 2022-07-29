PM Modi to Launch India's First International Bullion Exchange Today; All you Need to Know

India’s first international bullion exchange will be inaugurated on Friday, by prime minister Narendra Modi, in his home state of Gujarat. Called the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), the exchange will be based at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFTEC), a planned business district in the western state located between its capital, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad, its largest city. PM Modi will also unviel the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect today. Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone of the unified regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority’s headquarters building.

All you Need to Know About IIBX – India’s first International Bullion Exchange

IIBX is India’s first International Bullion Exchange set up at the GIFT City, Gandhinagar. It offers a diversified portfolio of products and technology services at a cost that the exchange claims is far more competitive than the Indian exchanges as well as other global exchanges in Hong Kong Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York.

What is the GIFT City?

GIFT City is India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). As per the official website, it is a planned business district in the state of Gujarat. It is a new business destination offering a competitive edge to financial services and technology-related activities.

GIFT City consists of a conducive Multi-Service SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and an exclusive domestic area.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here