Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP, Share Allotment to be Finalised Soon, How to Check

Rainbow Children’s Medicare (RCML) initial public offering (IPO) received a decent response during the book-building process between April 27-29. Hyderabad-based healthcare facilities chain operates a multi-specialty pediatric, obstetrics, and gynecology hospital chain in India. The company kicked off its operations in 1999. The likely date for Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment is 5th May 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth Rs 1595 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

As of its last day of bidding, Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO saw an oversubscription of 12.43 times over its total issue size. The QIB portion was subscribed 38.9 times the portion set aside for the category, while non-institutional investors bid for 3.73 times the portion meant for them. The retail individual category saw an oversubscription of 1.38 times to the Rainbow Children’s IPO.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is also signaling that the public issue will open in the positive zone. According to market observers, Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Rs 40, which is Rs 14 higher than yesterday’s grey market premium of Rs 26. Market observers maintained that last time’s recovery in the secondary market on Monday could be the possible reason for a sharp rise in grey market sentiments in regard to Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO. They said that the sentiment may further go upward if there is a trend reversal in the stock market when it opens on Wednesday.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status Check

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online after the announcement of share allocation by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. However, for convenience, one can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Kfintech link — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status online.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website-bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO;

3] Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Status Check KFintech

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO;

3] Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let’s take application number);

4] Enter Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on your screen.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO: Company Details

Rainbow Children’s Hospital Ltd (RCHL) is a leading multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds, as of December 31, 2021. Hyderabad, Telangana and it has expanded to 14 hospitals and 3 clinics in six cities.

On the financial front, the company’s revenue and EBITDA have grown at a CAGR of 9.5 per cent and 5 per cent between FY19-21, while PAT witnessed a decline of 5.8%. The company is trading at a P/E of 30.4x at the upper price band (annualized EPS of 17.9x FY22).

