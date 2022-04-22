Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Raises Stake in This Multibagger Stock; Gives 162% Returns in a Year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in portfolio stock Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL). The ace investor has bought 14.50 lakh new shares in Tata Group’s stock Indian Hotels Company Ltd during the March 2022 quarter. However, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has reduced the stake. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 2.12 per cent in Indian Hotels during the March quarter. Indian Hotels has been a multibagger stock. In the last one year, investors have got returns of 162 per cent.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Shareholding in Indian Hotels Company Ltd

According to the latest report on the BSE for the March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.11 per cent (1,51,29,200 equity shares) of the company in Indian Hotels. Meanwhile, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1,42,79,200 shares or 1.08 percent stake in India Hotels till the December 2021 quarter. In this way, Big Bull has bought 14.50 lakh shares of India Hotels Company Limited in the January-March quarter.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd., incorporated in the year 1902, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 31713.35 Crore) operating in the Tourism & Hospitality sector. Indian Hotels Company Ltd.’s key Products/Revenue Segments include Income from Rooms, Restaurants & Other Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

The Indian hotel and hospitality industry was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two financial years, as various mobility restrictions hit foreign tourist arrivals, inter-state travel and occupancy rates for the hotel industry. As the pandemic-led restrictions were eased gradually, with a reduction in COVID-19 cases, IHCL saw strong revival in room demand that helped room occupancies improve sequentially.

Tata Group’s company Indian Hotels – A Multibagger

The share of Tata Group’s company Indian Hotels has been multibagger. The stock has given a return of about 162 per cent in the last one year. At the same time, this stock has jumped more than 30 per cent so far this year. On April 21 2022, the share price on BSE has closed at Rs 244.25. The 52-week high of 52 weeks of Indian Hotels shares has been Rs 260.30 and low of Rs 90.89.

Financials

For the quarter ended 31-12-2021, the company reported a consolidated total income of Rs 1133.92 Crore, up 50.73 oer cent from last quarter’s total income of Rs 752.28 Crore and up 84.52 per cent from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 614.53 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 86.28 Crore in latest quarter. Promoters held 41.02 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2021, while FIIs owned 15.19 per cent, DIIs 25.16 per cent.

