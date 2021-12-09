RateGain Travel Technologies IPO GMP, Financials, Subscription: Last Chance to Invest

RateGain Travel Technologies initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a strong response from investors, especially the retail investors. RateGain Travel IPO received bids for 1.56 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.73 crore equity shares. The portion reserved for qualified institutional investors (QII) was subscribed 3 per cent while of non-institutional investors was booked 16 per cent. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 4.66 times, according to the data available. The employees portion saw 75 percent subscription.

Investors can book RateGain Travel Technologies IPO till December 9. The software-as-a-service company has fixed a price band of Rs 405-425 per share having face value of Rs 1. At the upper end of the price band, the company aimed to garner Rs 1,335.7 crore. RateGain Travel Technologies IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 375.0 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares by promoters and investors.

Incorporated in 2004, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is one of the leading distribution technology companies globally. It is also the largest software-as-a-service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. They offer travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals

including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search

companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries.

