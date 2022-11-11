CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#AssemblyElections#RohitSharma
Home » News » Markets » Rupee Rises 64 Paise To 7-Week High Of 80.76; Fifth Consecutive Day Of Gain
1-MIN READ

Rupee Rises 64 Paise To 7-Week High Of 80.76; Fifth Consecutive Day Of Gain

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 09:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The rupee had settled at 81.40 against the American currency on Thursday.

The rupee had settled at 81.40 against the American currency on Thursday.

In the previous four sessions, the rupee closed higher

Rising for the fifth day, the rupee on Friday appreciated sharply by 64 paise to a seven-week high of 80.76 against the dollar in the opening trade, tracking weakness in the US dollar against a basket of currencies. In the previous four sessions, the rupee closed higher.

The domestic currency had settled at 81.40 against the American currency on Thursday, up 7 paise over its previous close of 81.47.

The dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was lower at 108.24, compared with 110.70 on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 36.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 11, 2022, 09:31 IST
last updated:November 11, 2022, 09:52 IST