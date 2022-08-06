SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India Net Profit Down by 6% YoY at Rs 6,068 Crore

SBI Q1 FY23 Results: India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India on Saturday reported a drop in net profit by 6.07 per cent at Rs 6,068 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 6,504 crore in Q1 FY22. The Net interest Income, or NII for the quarter under review stood at Rs 31,196, an increase of 12.87 per cent as against Rs 27,638 during the quarter ended June 30, last year.

The bank’s operating profit for the June 2022 quarter stood at Rs 12,753 crore as against Rs 18,975 crores in Q1 FY22, impacted by MTM (mark-to-market) Losses on investment book, said the SBI in an exchange filing. “The MTM hit also had an adverse impact on bank’s ROA and ROE, which stand at 0.48 per cent and 10.09 per cent respectively,” it further said.

Domestic NIM for Q1 FY23 increased by 8 bps YoY to 3.23 per cent from 3.15 per cent during the year-ago quarter. Provisions fell 39 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,392.38 crore.

Assets performed better during the quarter under review than during the same quarter last year. The bank’s net NPA ratio on the other hand fell to 1.00 per cent, against 1.77 per cent during the year-ago quarter. It had stood at 1.02 per cent in the March 2022 quarter. Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at the end of the June 2022 quarter stood at 13.43 per cent.

In absolute terms, GNPAs at the end of the June 2022 quarter stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1.34 lakh crore a year ago. Net NPAs were at Rs 28,258 crore in the quarter under review, Rs 27,966 crore in the previous quarter, and Rs 43,153 crore a year ago, according to the BSE filing.

“Bank’s Balance Sheet size crosses Rs 50 lakh crores,” the SBI said. “Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q1FY23 stands at 13.43 per cent,” said SBI while announcing its Q1 results on the day.

