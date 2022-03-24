Sensex Down 400 pts, Nifty Below 17,200 Amid Weak Global Cues; ZEE Jumps 10%

The key benchmark indices started lower on Thursday’s session in a highly volatile week as oil prices have risen sharply near $120 a barrel mark. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 399.34 points or 0.69 per cent at 57285.48, and the Nifty was down 117.00 points or 0.68 per cent at 17128.70. About 790 shares have advanced, 930 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, TCS, Tech M, HCL Tech, NTPC and Infosys were the top gainers. Coal India, Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel were the winners on the Nifty.

On the flip side, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, SBI, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, meanwhile, were down up to 3 per cent, pulling frontline indices lower.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 0.19 per cent.

Among sectors, Nifty Banks, Financials and Auto indices suffered sharp losses, trading up to 1 per cent lower. On the other hand, Metal, and Energy pack were the top outperformers.

Within individual stocks, Zee Entertainment surged 15 per cent after its largest shareholder Invesco said it will not pursue an EGM to add six independent directors to Zee’s Board as it backed the merger between the company and Sony.

Kotak Bank, on the other hand, was the top loser on bourses, down over 3 per cent. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to offload up to 2.02 per cent stake in the private lender on Thursday.

The sharp rise in Brent crude comes amid a possibility of an EU ban on Russian oil and gas as western leaders will meet today in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russia to halt its conflict in Ukraine. The markets may further witness volatility on account of the Thursday weekly F&O expiry.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market now lacks direction and is moving up or down on a daily basis responding to news regarding crude price, FPI flows and speculation on what the Fed might do in the coming policy meets. Nifty is likely to move in the 17000 - 17500 range in the short run. A breakout above this range can happen if there is positive news from the war front which can bring crude prices sharply down. If crude prices remain elevated for a longer period it will impact India’s GDP growth and push inflation higher." “Safety is now in IT and pharma which are insulated from high crude prices and high inflation. FMCG and cement segments will face margin pressure. High-quality financials are in a sweet spot," Vijayakumar added.

Global Cues

Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday, following losses on Wall Street after Federal Reserve officials signalled the need for aggressive monetary policy to contain inflation. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.71 per cent, or 156.95 points, to 21,997.13. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.48 per cent, or 15.70 points, to 3,255.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 1.01 per cent, or 21.91 points, to 2,141.29.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street as concerns grow over inflation and oil prices surge. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.27 per cent or 355.28 points at 27,684.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.01 per cent or 20.01 points to 1,958.69. The dollar fetched 121.17 yen in early Asian trade, against 121.12 yen in New York late Wednesday.

US stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and crude oil prices rose sharply again Wednesday, as a wave of selling all but wiped out gains from a day before and left the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent, with more than 80 per cent of the stocks in the benchmark index closing lower. The Dow and Nasdaq composite each slid 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Russia plans to resume some stock trading on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus, with 33 rouble securities to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. Non-residents will have to wait, though - they will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1.

