Sensex Down Over 400 pts, Nifty Below 17,600; TCS Stocks Slip in Opening Trades

Indian indices opened lower on Tuesday morning amid weak global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 419.18 points or 0.71 per cent at 58545.39, and the Nifty was down 123.00 points or 0.70 per cent at 17552. About 1162 shares have advanced, 1031 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), meawhile, dragged the market as the shares slipped 1 per cent post the company’s March quarter results. The company reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,926 crore and consolidated revenue of Rs 50,591 crore in the quarter under review. It also reported its highest-ever order book and crossed the revenue milestone of Rs 50,000 crore in a quarter.

Key economic data is on the radar with the CPI and IIP numbers for March and Feb, respectively, slated to be released today. The US CPI numbers will also be announced later in the day.

Meanwhile, investors will continue to keep a watch on the geo-political tensions amid talks of EU likely to discuss sancitoning Russian oil.

Global Cues

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street and bond yields rose again Monday as investors look ahead to the upcoming company earnings reporting season and what it will reveal about the impact inflation is having on corporate profits. The S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, adding to its recent losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.2 per cent. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are coming off their first weekly losses in four weeks.

Hong Kong shares open with modest gains Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, despite a weak lead from Wall Street and with eyes on key US inflation data later in the day.vThe Hang Seng Index was up 0.61 per cent, or 128.34 points, to 21,336.64. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.16 per cent, or 5.09 points, to 3,172.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was up 0.52 per cent, or 10.45 points, to 2,021.90.

Tokyo shares opened down Tuesday, as Wall Street headed south overnight while players kept their eyes on US inflation data to be released later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 per cent, or 214.23 points, to 26,607.29, while the broader Topix index slid 0.45 per cent, or 8.55 points, to 1,880.22. The dollar stood at 125.23 yen, compared with 125.37 yen on Monday in New York.

