Sensex Drops 300 pts, Nifty Near 17,750 Amid Weak Global Cues; Banks, IT Drag

The key benchmark indices started lower on Thursday. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 300.99 points or 0.50 per cent at 59309.42, and the Nifty was down 73.70 points or 0.41 per cent at 17734. About 1565 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

HDFC twins, Maruti, Titan, Wipro, Reliance, TCS, Kotak Bank and Infosys were the top Sensex losers. Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel, meanhwile, were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Cipla and Divis Labs, HUL, NTPC and Ultratech Cement ,meanhwile, were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.5 per cent higher.

RELATED NEWS Sensex Closes 566 pts Lower; Nifty Ends Near 17,800; Yes Bank Rallies 17%

Markets Snap Two-Session Rally to End at 60,176.50; HFDC Twins Slip on Profit-booking Sectorally, Nifty Financials, IT, Banks and Auto were the top laggards, while Nifty Realty, Pharma and FMCG pack were firmly higher. Among stocks, state-run telecom firm MTNL was up 4 per cent. The government has deferred the merger of BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons. On the flip side, IDFC Ltd slipped 7 per cent. Bandhan Financial Holding-led consortium will acquire IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore from the company.

Advertisement

The markets may continue their losing streak tracking weak global cues after hawkish FOMC meeting minutes read that the US Federal Reserve is likely to reduce its massive bond holdings at a maximum pace of $95 billion a month. The FOMC is expected to approve the balance-sheet reduction at its next gathering May 3-4.

Back home, the yield on the 10-year government bond also inched up to nearly 7 per cent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review scheduled for Friday on fears that the central bank may raise the inflation forecast. Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed. The market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around a 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally. Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed’s ability to manage a ‘soft landing’ of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession. A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue" Global cues

On Wednesday, Wall Street’s main indexes fell with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting sharpened investors’ focus on the US central bank’s plans to fight inflation. Dow Jones dropped 0.42 per cent to 34,496.51. S&P500 index tanked 0.97 per cent to 4,481.15. The Nasdaq Composite index plunged 2.22 per cent to 13,888.82.

On the other hand, Oil prices tumbled sharply as nations pledged to release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply and hawkish Fed minutes. Brent oil and WTI crude futures sank over 5.5 per cent each to $101.07 and $96.23 a barrel, respectively.

Markets in Asia on Thursday were largely in red. Japan’s Nikkei was the major loser, down 1.8 per cent. Hang Seng, Kospi, Taiwan and Straits Times were down 0.5 - 0.9 per cent each.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.