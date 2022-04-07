Sensex Drops 300 pts, Nifty Near 17,750 Amid Weak Global Cues; Banks, IT Drag

The key benchmark indices started lower on Thursday. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 300.99 points or 0.50 per cent at 59309.42, and the Nifty was down 73.70 points or 0.41 per cent at 17734. About 1565 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.
HDFC twins, Maruti, Titan, Wipro, Reliance, TCS, Kotak Bank and Infosys were the top Sensex losers. Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel, meanhwile, were the top gainers.
Sectorally, Nifty Financials, IT, Banks and Auto were the top laggards, while Nifty Realty, Pharma and FMCG pack were firmly higher.
Among stocks, state-run telecom firm MTNL was up 4 per cent. The government has deferred the merger of BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons.
Back home, the yield on the 10-year government bond also inched up to nearly 7 per cent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review scheduled for Friday on fears that the central bank may raise the inflation forecast.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed. The market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around a 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally. Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed’s ability to manage a ‘soft landing’ of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession. A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue"
Global cues
