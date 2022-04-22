Sensex Drops 600 pts, Nifty Below 17,200 on Weak Global Cues; HCL Tech Rises 2%

Indian benchmark indices started on a weak note on Friday following its global peers. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 545.85 points or 0.94 per cent at 57365.83, and the Nifty was down 165.80 points or 0.95 per cent at 17226.80. About 859 shares have advanced, 1100 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

Overnight, the US Federal Reserve chief, Jerome Powell, suggested that the central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation, and a 50 basis points rate hike was seen on the table in May 2022.

Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dipped up to 0.6 per cent.

RBL Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, TVS Motor, and Gland Pharma were the other top mid-cap losers. In the Small-cap space, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Birla Tyres, Rallis India, and Sasken Technologies fell up to 8 per cent.

Sectorally, all the key indices were in the negative zone with the Nifty Auto, Bank, and Private Bank indices slipping between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

HCL Tech (up 2 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.18 per cent) were the only gainers on the Sensex index, while M&M, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, and Infosys were the top laggards.

Individually, Tata Communications fell over 2 per cent on profit booking after the digital connectivity solutions firm, on Thursday, posted a 22 per cent growth in consolidated profit at Rs 365 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “This excessively volatile market without any clear direction is being influenced on a daily basis by two factors- one, external and two, internal. The external factor is the erratic movement in the mother market US where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq go up by around 2 per cent one day and go down by around 2 per cent the next day.The internal factor influencing the market is the see-saw tussle between FIIs and DIIs. Both these external and internal factors are erratic now and that’s why the market is volatile without any direction.”

“Yesterday’s comment by the Fed chief that a 50 bp rate hike is possible in May’ and that ‘ control of inflation has become absolutely essential’ has pushed the 10-year bond yield above 2.9% and consequently impacted equity markets. But this impact, too, is likely to be temporary since the market has already discounted this known hawkishness of the Fed. What investors should do in this time of high uncertainty is to buy high-quality stocks on steep market corrections and wait with patience,” he added.

Global Cues

Wall Street reversed course and posted losses on Thursday while oil gained as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the US central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.05 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.07 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending losses on Wall Street following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about its monetary tightening plans. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.49 per cent, or 410.48 points, at 27,142.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.16 per cent, or 22.36 points, at 1,905.64.

Hong Kong stocks plummeted at the open on Friday, extending a week of losses after US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell suggested an interest rate hike was imminent. The Hang Seng Index fell 2.03 per cent, or 420.61 points, to 20,261.61. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.69 per cent, or 21.40 points, to 3,058.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.65 percent, or 12.58 points, to 1,911.23.

