Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 100 pts, Nifty Around 17,500; Max Healthcare Drops 5%

The key benchmark indices saw a muted start on Thursday amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 100 points at 58,789, while the NSE Nifty climbed to 17,532, higher by 34 points. Asian Paints, Axis Bank, M&M, Ultractech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex winners. Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, and NTPC, meanwhile, were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened with mild gains, up to 0.6 per cent higher.

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow is building up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. This comes a day after Russia had promised to pull back its forces from the country, in what appeared as a sign of truce.

Domestic markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday on account of the monthly future & options expiry and trading activity related to the financial year closure.

“Continuing its prior daily rising trend, NIFTY-50 rose to fresh one and half month high and tested its initial target zone (17,450-17,500). Its key technical indicators are positively poised on medium-term as well as short-term timeframe charts, while near-term indicators tested their overbought zone. Overall market breadth turned positive, while mixed trend witnessed across the sectors," Reliance Securities said in a note.

“FII and DII remained net buyer in the cash segment. Though major parameters are in favor of bulls, near-term volatility cannot be ruled out amidst monthly expiry. On the lower side, now the index will find support around 17,300-17,250 zone. However, a stable move above 17,500-level, could lead the index towards 17,800-level," the note said.

Global Cues

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak for the market, after an economic report stoked worries about the health of the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after having been down nearly 1.1% at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, making it nearly all the way back from a 0.7% loss. The pullback was the indexes’ first lower close in five days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

Tokyo shares opened lower Thursday on receding hopes for a breakthrough in the war in Ukraine and ahead of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s market realignment next week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.79 percent, or 221.22 points, to 27,806.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.80 percent, or 15.83 points, to 1,951.77.

Hong Kong stocks started Thursday slightly higher, extending the week’s rally after Chinese officials again pledged to stabilise the world’s number two economy. The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 30.13 points, to 22,262.16. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.06 points, to 3,255.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.56 percent, or 11.86 points, to 2,125.75.

