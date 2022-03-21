Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 17,300 Amid Mixed Global Cues; Metals Shine

The key benchmark indices started on a positive note on Monday morning. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent at 58030.26, and the Nifty was up 46.50 points or 0.27 per cent at 17333.50. About 1633 shares have advanced, 602 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

On the Sensex, Maruti, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tech M, Titan, TCS and Sun Pharma were the front winners, with opening gains of up to 1.8 per cent. On the downside, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, M&M, HUL, Nestle, Airtel, SBI, Grasim, Britannia and Shree Cements were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were mixed with the former in red, while the latter held gains of 0.26 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty IT and Metals were leading gains, higher by over a per cent each. Nifty Auto and Pharma were the other notable gainers. While, Banks, Financials and FMCG were subdued.

Advertisement

Among stocks, Maruti was the top performer as its parent Suzuki Motor announced on Sunday that it would invest Rs 10,440 crore to build a new electric car and battery factory in India.

Asian Paints, on the other hand, was down 1.5 per cent as crude oil prices are seen climbing again around $110 a barrel mark.

Investors continue to watch out for the developments of the Russia Ukraine conflict and the ongoing negotiations between the two. Any further possibility of de-escalation may lend support as US Fed rate hike has been put behind.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Nifty after the 15 per cent correction from the peak has climbed back by 10 per cent. This resilience of the market even in the midst of uncertainties and challenges is significant from the investors’ perspective. For the short-term, the biggest positive for the market is the FPIs turning buyers. Crude again back at $110 is a headwind. In 2022 the market will have to grapple with the tightening monetary cycle in the US. The RBI too will have to raise rates this year to combat rising inflation. This will be marginally negative for rate-sensitive sectors and stocks. Accenture’s market-beating results and excellent guidance augur well for IT stocks"

Global Cues

Asian share markets started the week in a cautious mood on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine. Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical" issues. Investors were also anxiously waiting to see if Russia would meet interest repayments this week. It must pay $615 million in coupons this month while on April 4, a $2 billion bond comes due. Trade was sluggish with Japan on holiday, leaving S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures little changed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also flat.

US stocks recovered from an early slide on Wall Street and closed broadly higher Friday, notching their biggest weekly gain in 16 months. The S&P 500 rose for the fourth straight day, adding 1.2 per cent to a streak that included back-to-back days with gains of 2 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite rose 2 per cent. The three indexes each had their best week since November 2020.

Oil prices gained by $2 on Monday, after easing from $130 a barrel that hit in the first week of March, as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks. Major oil producers reported that they were struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.