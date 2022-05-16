Sensex Gains 350 pts, Nifty Below 15,900; Eicher Motors, JSW Steel Top Gainers

The key benchmark indices opened flat on Monday tracking weakness in US stock futures and China’s industrial output data. But, soon after, the indices firmed up. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 78.13 points or 0.15 per cent at 52871.75, and the Nifty was up 14.10 points or 0.09 per cent at 15796.30. Overall about 1545 shares have advanced, 479 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged. Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Power Grid Corp.

The broader markets also turned positive. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 1 per cent higher.

Sectorally, Metals, Auto, Realty, Energy and PSBs gained the most on Nifty, up 1-2 per cent. On the flip side, Pharma and FMCG pockets were in the red.

Among stocks, Ambuja Cements and ACC rose 3 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, after Adani group announced entering an agreement with Holcim to buy its stake in the two companies.

State Bank of India (SBI) share price fell in early trade on May 16 after the company reported its March quarter earnings on May 13. SBI reported a 41 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 9,113.5 crore, which was below Street’s estimate of Rs 9,927.6 crore.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Nifty is down 9 per cent this year and the market is weak. In a bear phase there will be relief rallies, but such rallies are unlikely to sustain, given the relentless selling by FIIs. It is rational to expect more FII selling, particularly when the market stages relief rallies. It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs are selling not because they are bearish on India but because US bond yields are attractive and the dollar is strengthening. Since Nifty is trading at around 18 times FY 23 earnings, valuations are not yet cheap. But there are pockets where earnings visibility is good and valuations are fair like financials, telecom, IT and construction. Long-term investors can start accumulating high-quality stocks in these segments"

Global Cues

Wall Street stocks rallied Friday, finally managing to score gains at the end of a week beset with worries over inflation, the Ukraine war and the economic outlook. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the major indices, winning 3.8 per cent to close at 11,805.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.5 percent to end the day at 32,196.66, while the broad-based S&P 500 jumped 2.4 per cent to 4,023.89.

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rebounded, backed by gains among high-tech stocks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.23 per cent, or 325.72 points, to 26,753.37 at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 1.03 per cent, or 19.13 points, to 1,883.33. The dollar fetched 129.48 yen against 129.19 yen in New York on Friday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.