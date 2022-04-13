Sensex Surges Over 250pts, Nifty Above 17,600; Infosys Q4 Earnings in Focus

The key benchmark indices started Wednesday’s session with nominal gains, after two days of selling. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 267.36 points or 0.46 per cent at 58843.73, and the Nifty was up 83.40 points or 0.48 per cent at 17613.70. About 1705 shares have advanced, 332 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Coal India and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Titan Company, Nestle and Hero MotoCorp.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s, Titan, Divis Labs, SBI Life and Cipla were the top laggards on the two indices.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.9 per cent higher vs a 0.4 per cent rise in Sensex. Sectorally, all indices were in green led by gains in Nifty Metal, Energy, FMCG, and Realty. Nifty IT, Banks, and Auto were other notable gainers.

Among stocks, Rites was up pver 2 per cent. The company said it will explore integrated infra services with Tata Steel.

Anand Rathi Wealth surged 13 per cent after the company reported a more than three-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 34.80 crore as compared to Rs 10.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Global sentiment remains weak as inflation numbers in both India and US rose steeply. US consumer inflation rose 8.5 per cent in March vs 7.9 per cent in Feb, raising expectations of larger rate hikes by the US Fed.

Back home, India’s annual retail inflation hit a 17 month high of 6.95 per cent in March from a year ago, while industrial production grew only 1.7 per cent in February and contracted 4.7 per cent from the last month.

Investors will react to the inflation numbers coupled with lower industrial output, that poses conflict for the RBI to juggle between the growth and inflation conundrum.

Global Cues

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday after investors weighed new data showing some signs that inflation slowed slightly in March, though overall it remained at its highest level in 40 years. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up 1.3% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite each fell 0.3% after shedding early gains.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday in cautious trade after US shares slid over lingering inflation fears. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 percent, or 94.49 points, at 26,429.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 percent, or 4.25 points, at 1,867.88. Investors remain cautious as they study the implications of the US consumer price index released overnight as they await US corporate earnings due later this week, analysts said.

Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Wednesday, following another report showing red-hot US inflation, while oil prices pushed higher. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.64 percent, or 136.91 points, to 21,182.22 in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.66 percent, or 21.31 points, to 3,192.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 1.15 percent, or 23.49 points, to 2,024.39.

