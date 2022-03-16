Sensex Jumps 800 pts, Nifty Near 16,900 Amid Positive Global Cues; Financials Lead Rally

Stock Market Today: Tracking strong global cues, the key benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday. The strong start for the indices come amid upbeat global sentiment overnight where US stocks rose signifcantly up. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 816.35 points or 1.46 per cent at 56593.20, and the Nifty was up 237.40 points or 1.42 per cent at 16900.40. About 1690 shares have advanced, 241 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.

On the Sensex, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Bajaj twins and Wipro were the top gainers leading the upmove. The broader markets were also in green, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices trading up to 1.4 per cent higher.

On the flip side, Cipla, ONGC, and Sun Pharma were the sole losers on the bourses. The broader markets were also in green, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices trading up to 1.4 per cent higher.

The overall market breadth was also positive with 2,182 advancing stocks on the BSE as against 404 declining ones. India VIX index also cooled off by 6 per cent to 25 levels.

Sectrorally, Nifty Bank, Auto, Realty, IT, and Consumer Durables were the winners, trading 1-2 per cent higher. Others including Pharma, FMCG and Metals also held decent gains.

Easing oil and commodity prices are supporting global market recovery with the focus on US Fed’s policy outcome later today. Investors are also tracking updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine negotiations that have not made any breakthrough progress so far.

Anand James - chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Yesterday’s hammering eased off on the approach to our downside marker of 16480, setting up yet another showdown with the 16,960 region, which we had pipped to force a turn lower yesterday as well. The swift pull back from yesterday’s lows is consistent with the short term view of 17,300-18,000, but the chances of a close above 16,960 today looks low though. And even in the event of a break, a directional up move may have to wait. Expect 16,700s to be a sticky region."

Global cues

On Tuesday, the US markets logged smart gains supported by buying in tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 2.1 per cent, the Dow Jones gained 1.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.9 per cent.

Oil prices slipped below the $100 mark with the Brent Crude settling 6.5 per cent down at $99.91 per barrel, while WTI crude dropped 6.4 per cent to close at $96.44 as Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward.

In Asia, most markets were higher this morning with Nikkei and Hang Seng indices rising 1.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. In China, Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component also held marginal gains. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.5 per cent.

